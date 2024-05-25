Montez Ford Album Dropping On May 31

Everyone is doing music these days!

In addition to the Swerve Strickland and Chris Jericho “Fozzy” double-concert set for AEW ALL IN 2024 weekend in London, a WWE Superstar is also gearing up for a music release.

On Friday evening, Montez Ford of The Street Profits surfaced on social media to share an announcement regarding his new album dropping next week on his birthday.

“Next Friday, May 31, on my birthday, another new album,” Ford wrote via Instagram. “My birthday gift to you all.”

Ford continued, “Sincerely with love, Tez.”

Ricochet and Lio Rush were among the fellow wrestlers to respond to the post, expressing their interest and excitement in the project.

