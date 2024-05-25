Mercedes Mone says she will show the world she’s the greatest women’s wrestler ever

Ahead of tomorrow’s Double or Nothing and her AEW in-ring debut, Mercedes Mone has been doing the media rounds to promote her match and the pay-per-view.

Speaking to The Ringer podcast, Mone said that she’s really excited to be finally wrestling after making her TV debut in March and that excitement overtakes the pressure she knows she’s under.

Mone did admit though that she is nervous even though she has been wrestling for the past 14 years of her life but this is the first match she’s participating in since May 2023. Mone said that knowing it’s against Willow Nightingale, she knows everything will be fine and the two will steal the show.

The former IWGP Women’s champion is also ready to show everyone why she’s the greatest women’s wrestler of all time and while fans have been used to seeing Sasha Banks, they haven’t seen enough of the CEO Mercedes Mone.

In a separate interview with US Weekly, Mone also chimed in on the tribalism between AEW and WWE fans and said she feels there should not be competition between the two companies.

“It just needs to be competition between the wrestlers, seeing who wants to be the main event of the show, to make the most money,” she said. “I’m competing with everybody here in AEW to let them know I’m the face of the company. I’m not competing with any other company.”

Mone blamed the internet fans and keyboard warriors for the hatred and tribalism between AEW and WWE fans, saying that they’re not living in the real world.

She did not, however, address the comments that her boss AEW President Tony Khan actually said they’re in a war with the evil juggernaut that is WWE.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

