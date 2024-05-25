AEW Double Or Nothing: Buy-In Pre-Show Hosts Revealed

The hosts for “The Buy-In” pre-show for Sunday’s AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 pay-per-view has been announced.

On Saturday morning, All Elite Wrestling announced that Renee Paquette, RJ City and Jeff Jarrett will be serving as the hosting trio for the official pre-show leading into the AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 pay-per-view event.

The trio of Paquette, City and Jarrett will help set the stage for the fifth anniversary show for AEW, which emanates from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

Thus far, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Thunder Rosa is advertised for “The Buy-In” pre-show ahead of AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 pay-per-view tomorrow night, May 26, 2024. More bouts are expected to be added on tonight’s “go-home” episode of AEW Collision at 8/7c on TNT.

