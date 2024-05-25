AEW Collision Preview For Tonight (5/25/2024): Las Vegas, NV.

The road to AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 winds down tonight.

All Elite Wrestling returns from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada tonight, May 25, 2024, at 8/7c on TNT with the AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 “go-home” episode of their weekly AEW Collision show.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour AEW on TNT Saturday night live program is The Gunns duo of Austin & Colten Gunn taking on The Lucha Bros team of Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix in a match where a win for The Lucha Bros will turn the Bullet Club Gold vs. Death Triangle bout at tomorrow’s pay-per-view to a Unified AEW Trios Championship match.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is a big Trios main event, with three members of Team AEW for Sunday’s Anarchy in the Arena match at the PPV against The Elite, Bryan Danielson and FTR, taking on Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh.

Those two matches, plus the final build to tomorrow’s AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 pay-per-view goes down tonight, live at 8/7c from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

