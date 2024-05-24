WWE Twitch Hacked With More Cryptic Fun

May 24, 2024 - by Matt Boone

For the second week in a row, the WWE Twitch account was “hacked.”

On Thursday, May 23, 2024, WWE’s Twitch account featured a new video showing a man writing letters to various people, along with coordinates.

The video concludes with the figure visiting a mysterious woman with a teethy smile.

This marks the second consecutive week that Twitch was taken over and hacked with footage, as last Thursday, May 16, the same thing happened with different cryptic images and videos.

WWE’s programming have also had screen glitches and QR codes since the April 8 episode of WWE Raw.

