WWE SmackDown Spoilers Notes For Tonight

WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns to the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this evening for this week’s show.

Fightful Select is reporting the following items are scheduled for tonight’s WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 go-home show.

WWE SmackDown Spoiler Listing For Tonight

* QOTR: Bianca Belair vs. Nia Jax

* Grayson Waller Effect

* Cody Rhodes promo

* Chelsea Green vs. Bayley

* Legado Del Fantasma backstage

* Bloodline Backstage

* KOTR: Tama Tonga vs. Randy Orton

WWE SmackDown Backstage Notes:

* WWE Speed: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* Piper Niven, B-Fab, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, Chad Gable are all at the show

* Randy Orton is set for a dark match against Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga with a partner yet to be announced

* Sami Zayn vs. Otis is set for a dark match that is scheduled to lead to Cody Rhodes & Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable & Otis.

* Ryan Tran will be the referee for tonight’s main event.

WWE SmackDown Additional Spoiler Notes

* The Grayson Waller Effect will return with guests Carmelo Hayes, LA Knight, Street Profits and Austin Theory.

* Carmelo Hayes & A-Town Down Under vs. LA Knight and Street Profits will take place after the segment

* KOTR and QOTR matches will run through two commercial breaks.

* Also set for two-segment matches are Chelsea Green vs. Bayley and the six-man tag.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

