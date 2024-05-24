WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (5/24/2024): Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

The road to WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 winds down tonight.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns this evening at 8/7c on FOX with the WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 “go-home show” from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show is Bianca Belair vs. Nia Jax in the semifinals of the 2024 WWE Queen of the Ring tournament, as well as Randy Orton vs. Tama Tonga in the semifinals of the 2024 WWE King of the Ring tournament.

Also scheduled for the show is Bayley vs. Chelsea Green, The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) vs. The Bloodline (Tonga Loa & Solo Sikoa), as well as AJ Styles confronting SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Friday Night SmackDown results coverage from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

