WWE SmackDown Match Producers For 5/24 Show

The following producers worked the following matches on this week’s episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show, which aired on Friday, May 24, 2024 from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 5/24/2024 * Bianca Belair vs. Nia Jax: TJ Wilson * LA Knight & Street Profts vs. A-Town Down Under & Carmelo Hayes: Jamie Noble * Cody Rhodes promo: Shane Helms * Bayley vs. Chelsea Green: Shawn Daivari and Molly Holly * Randy Orton vs. Tama Tonga: None listed * WWE Speed: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ludwig Kaiser: Shawn Daivari * Dark Match: Randy Orton vs. Bloodline: Jamie Noble * Dark Match: Sami Zayn vs. Otis: Shawn Daivari * Dark Match: Sami Zayn & Cody Rhodes vs. Alpha Academy: Shawn Daivari

(H/T: Fightful Select)

