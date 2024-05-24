WWE News & Notes From Jeddah: Talent Arrivals, Others In Town, More

Some backstage WWE news and notes have surfaced coming out of Saudi Arabia.

* WWE Superstars and employees traveled to Saudi Arabia from the U.S. throughout the week. The majority of the talent left the U.S. on Tuesday, while others flew in on Thursday. As noted, WWE SmackDown and WWE King And Queen of the Ring 2024 take place this Friday and Saturday from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

* The pictures and media that surfaced on social media were taken at a private resort beach. Most of the roster that went to Saudi Arabia went there to hang out before the two shows this weekend.

* Karrrion Kross, Scarlett, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae Jade Cargill, Kayla Braxton, Indi Hartwell, Maxxine Dupri are also in Saudi Arabia in addition to those scheduled for matches on 5/24 and 5/25.

* Natalya is not in Saudi Arabia. As noted, she is in New York this week doing work on behalf of WWE with the Special Olympics and other military-related ventures.

Make sure to join us here this Saturday afternoon for live WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 results coverage from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

(H/T: Fightful Select)

