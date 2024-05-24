WWE Gives Bayer 04 Leverkusen Custom Title Belts For Becoming Bundesliga Champions

WWE continues to send titles to other sports champions.

On Friday, Paul “Triple H” Levesque surfaced on social media to congratulate Bayer 04 Leverkusen on becoming Bundesliga Champions for the first-time ever this week.

“Congratulations to Bayer 04 Leverkusen on becoming Bundesliga Champions for the first time ever after an incredible, historic UNDEFEATED season,” Levesque wrote on X, along with some photos he shared of the custom WWE Championship belts sent to the champion soccer team.

Levesque continued, “Time to celebrate like the champions you are… good luck in tomorrow’s German Cup final, and we’ll see you this August for WWE Bash In Berlin.”

Congratulations to @Bayer04_en on becoming Bundesliga Champions for the first time ever after an incredible, historic UNDEFEATED season. Time to celebrate like the champions you are… good luck in tomorrow’s German Cup final, and we’ll see you this August for #WWEBash In Berlin. pic.twitter.com/kO3oagBpbs — Triple H (@TripleH) May 24, 2024

Not only Rob, but all of us – WE ARE READY! Thank you, @WWE and @TripleH, for your support, and this amazing Custom Undisputed WWE Championship #DeutscherMeisterSVB https://t.co/3POxGJqZL3 pic.twitter.com/U02Nw28Ag1 — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) May 24, 2024

