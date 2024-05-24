Spoilers: WWE SmackDown Results From Saudi Arabia (5/24/2024)

WWE is in Saudi Arabia and taped Smackdown to air later tonight on FOX as the go-home show for WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024.

Featured below, courtesy of PWInsider.com, are complete spoilers.

Your announcers are Wade Barrett and Corey Graves.

We see Randy Orton arriving at the arena.

We see the House of Bloodline arriving at the building.

Nia Jax arrives at the arena.

Bianca Belair also arrives at the building.

We see Triple H’s announcement that the winners of King and Queen of the Ring will get title matches at SummerSlam.

We see Lyra Valkyria sitting in the front row to watch the opening match.

Match Number One: Bianca Belair versus Nia Jax in a Semfinal Queen of the Ring Tournament Match

They lock up and Nia backs Bianca into the corner and Nia sends Bianca face first to the mat. Nia with a biel and splash into the corner. Nia wtih another biel and another splash into the corner. Nia gets Bianca up for a slam but Bianca counters into a rear naked choke. Nia backs Bianca into the turnbuckles a few times to escape. Bianca with a cartwheel to escape a hip toss. Bianca taunts Nia and flips over her on the turnbuckles. Bianca with shoulder tackles but Nia stays on her feet. Bianca with a shoulder in the corner. Bianca with forearms in the corner and she goes to the apron. Bianca sends Nia into the turnbuckle many times from the apron and Bianca goes up top.

Bianca with many forearms to the back and then Nia snap mares Bianca by the hair. Nia misses a shoulder and goes shoulder first into the ring post. Bianca with a pescado.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Nia with a reverse chin lock and a head butt. Nia removes Bianca’s crown from her braid and she puts it on. Bianca with jumping kicks and Nia with a head butt to stop Bianca. Nia with a Stretch Muffler and Bianca gets up and goes for a sunset flip but Nia stays on her feet but misses when she goes for a seated splash. Bianca gets a near fall with a rollup. Nia with a Samoan drop for a near fall. Nia sends Bianca into the corner but misses a splash. Bianca goes up top and hits a cross body and she gets a near fall. Bianca holds her knee and she has trouble getting back to her feet. Bianca with forearms but Nia with a kick and a leg drop to the injured leg. Nia pulls Bianca into the corner for the Bonsai Drop but Bianca gets up and goes for a power bomb and hits it.

Bianca gets a near fall. Bianca goes for KOD but Nia with a forearm to the leg. Nia drives the knee into the mat and then she kicks Bianca and hyper-extends the leg. Nia pulls Bianca into the corner and sets for the Bonsai Drop but Bianca with a forearm to the back. Bianca gets Nia up for KOD and she collapses under Nia’s weight. Nia with a back senton and she goes to the turnbuckles for the Bonsai Drop and she gets the three count.

Winner: Nia Jax

Kayla Braxton is with Nia in the ring and she congratulates Nia on her victory.

Nia tells Kayla to shut up and Nia asks Lyra if she sees that. Nia says that is Bianca Belair and she just buzzed through Bianca Belair. Just like she buzzed through Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley. She says she is going to buzz through Lyra on Saturday. She says she will be Queen and Champion after SummerSlam. It all starts tomorrow whens he buzzes through Lyra.

The medical staff checks on Bianca’s leg.

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller talk in the back.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Bianca is in the back getting her knee iced.

Tiffany Stratton stops by and tells her better luck next time.

Byron Saxton stops by to ask Bianca how she feels.

Bianca says she wanted the crown but she put her knee to the limit.

Indi and Candice show up and they talk about how Bianca shouldn’t have been in the match because of her knee and they caused the knee injury.

Jade Cargill shows up and Indi and Candice leave.

Jade says she will talk to Nick about that.

It is time for the Grayson Waller Effect with Grayson Waller and Austin Theory.

Waller welcomes everyone to a championship edition of the Grayson Waller Effect. He says Austin is his co-host tonight.

Theory says you might call this man a megastar. Theory says this is the most talented and entertaining superstars on Smackdown.

Carmelo Hayes interrupts and he makes his way to the ring.

Hayes thanks them for the introduction. It sounded like you were describing him. You missed a couple things. He says he was a first round draft pick, the hottest new Superstar on Smackdown, and HIM.

Theory says Hayes forgot the last time he was on Smackdown.

Hayes says to put that to the side because they need to work together.

Waller says Hayes is a better guest than LA Knight.

Hayes says the veterans have to take out guys like them. They need to show how things get done.

Theory brings up Bobby Lashley and the only advice he gives is to lose.

Hayes says Lashley and Corbin are egomaniacs and selfish.

Hayes says LA Knight is an egomaniac. There is nothing worst than a veteran who hasn’t accomplished anything.

They talk about LA Knight and throw out many YEAHs.

Hayes says they should leave him in the back and let the real megastars talk.

LA Knight comes out to the ring.

Knight throws the furniture out of the ring.

Knight says he wants to talk to ya. Waller is told to shut up.

Knight says you keep knocking on his door, he is going to bite the hell out of you. You will find out whose game this is.

Knight leaves the ring and Hayes punches Knight. Hayes with punches and Knight punches back.

Hayes is joined by Theory and Waller, but Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford come to th erin gna dhtye stop Theory, Waller, and Hayes.

We go to commercial.

Blair Davenport says people want to talk about truth, but it is a joke. Bad things happen to you because you are not succesfful and not good enough. While you complain I have already taken your spot. Does that hurt your feelings? Do something about it.

Match Number Two: LA Knight, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins versus Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, and Austin Theory

Ford and Hayes start things off and they lok up. Hayes with a wrist lock and Ford with a reversal. Hayes with a reversal. Ford with a reversal. Hayes with another reversal. Ford with a wrist lock take down. Ford floats over in the corner and then he flips over Hayes and hits a drop kick. Dawkins tags in and he hits a double sledge off the turnbuckles. Hayes with a side head lock and Dawkins sends Hayes face first into the mat,

Knight and Theory tag in and Knight with punches and Theory with kicks. Waller tags in and he connects with a forearm and Theory joins in. Theory with an elbow and Knight with a kick and clothesline. Dawkins tags in and he hits a corkscrew back elbow and he hits a twisting splash into the corner followed by an enzuigiri. Dawkins misses a twisting splash into the corner and Hayes with a kick and Theory with a slingshot rolling drop kick. Waller with a clothesline on the floor as we go to commercial.

We are back and Dawkins with forearms to Hayes as Hayes keeps Angelo from making the tag. Hayes with a forearm but Dawkins catches Hayes off the ropes and Dawkins with a back drop. Waller tags in and Theory knocks Knight off the apron. Waller punches Dawkins and he comes off the turnbuckles and is met with a punch. Knight pulls Theory to the floor and hits a clothesline. Knight tags in and he punches Waller. Knight with kicks in the corner and he clotheslines Hayes on the apron. Knight with a running hip into the corner and a drop kick through the ropes to Theory. Knight mocks Waller and hits a slingshot shoulder tackle. Knight with a power slam and a leaping elbow drop for a near fall. Hayes prevents BFT and Ford with an enzuigiri to Hayes. Theory takes care of Knight and Knight with BFT to Waller. Hayes breaks up the cover. Knight with a running shoulder to Hayes over the announce table.

Ford tags in and hits the Seven Star Frog Splash for the three count.

Winners: LA Knight, Angelo Dawkins, and Montez Ford

We take a look at highlights from the Kickoff event when Logan Paul handed Michael Cole his brass knuckles.

Cody Rhodes walks in the back and he stops to shake hands with Randy Orton.

Cody continues to walk.

We go to commercial.

We are back with footage of the announcement of SummerSlam 2026 in Minneapolis on August 1st and 2nd.

Tama Tonga is in the back with Paul Heyman behind him.

Cody Rhodes makes his way to the ring.

Before Cody can ask the people of Jeddah what they want to talk about, he is interrupted by Logan Paul.

Logan says Cody got played. For the third time he is walking down the aisle in Saudi Arabia with a title in his sights and you are the victim this time. Logan says he will walk out tomorrow night with both titles. Logan says while Cody might have the edge in experience, Logan says he is smarter. He says the bleach is getting to Cody’s brain. Logan says he is a better athlete, entertainer, and performer than Cody. He says he does not need cheap tactics to win and he promises he will not use them tomorrow.

Cody says maybe Logan is smarter than him, and his experience would lead him to believe that Logan is a scared kid. You are afraid that someone is going to see you as a fraud in WWE. A Youtuber pretending to be a wrestler. The truth is that he doesn’t believe that. He says he has seen how good Logan is and he has a taste of Imposter syndrome. He says Logan probably has another set of brass knuckles on him.

Logan wants to know if Cody is calling him a liar and he cackles. Logan says he gave them to Cole.

Cody asks Logan to prove that he isn’t a liar. Cody asks Ryan Tran to check out Logan to see if he has any foreign objects.

Logan tells Ryan to check Cody first.

Ryan says Cody is clean.

Ryan checks Logan and he has found some contraband.

Logan says he doesn’t know how those got there. He says they are his brother’s pants.

Logan says he wouldn’t use them in the match tomorrow. Those were for his protection against Cody. Logan wants security to escort Cody out. Logan says this doesn’t change anything.

Randy Orton is in the back and he vows to beat Tama Tonga.

Nia tells Bayley to keep that title safe until SummerSlam.

Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, and B Fab are with Kayla and Montez talks about how winning feels good and Dawkins says they beat the champs.

Ciampa and Gargano show up and they say that the titles are their goal. Ciampa says they are here to take the titles so they will go through Ford and Dawkins. Ciampa pours out Montez’ drink.

Match Number Three: Bayley versus Chelsea Green (with Piper Niven) in a Non Title Match

Chelsea punches Bayley and sends her into the turnbuckles. Chelsea is sent to the apron and Green with a punch and a missile drop kick for a near fall. Bayley with a jaw breaker and Green pulls Bayley to the apron and connects with a boot to the head.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Bayley with clotheslines and a belly-to-back suplex. Bayley goes for a cutter in the ropes but Green pushes her away. Chelsea with a slam and a Rough Ryder for a near fall. Bayley with a power bomb and Rose Plant for the three count.

Winner: Bayley

After the match, Piper with a splash to Bayley. Piper runs into boots from Bayley and Bayley with forearms. Piper with a Bossman Slam. Piper with a back senton. Piper hits a second back senton.

Piper starts to leave the ring but why only do two back sentons when you can do a third one.

Nick Aldis is in his office and AJ Styles enters. AJ says they tore the house down in France and he was one second away from winning the title. He says he was one second away from beating Randy Orton. AJ asks for one more chance against the winner of the Cody/Logan match. AJ says he needs this and he begs Nick.

Nick says he knows that AJ wants to be champion and AJ knows how much he respects him. Personally, he would say yes any day. Professionally, he has to say no and that AJ needs to earn it.

AJ says he doesn’t have time.

Nick says that is not something he can help AJ with and he says he is sorry.

We go to commercial.

We take a look at Andrade. He says he is a third generation lucahdore. This is in his blood. He says he is not only here to show that he is a luchadore from Mexico. He says he was born to do this, but because he has been judged his entire life, they have criticized him. He says limiting expectations doesn’t control his destiny. he says he controls his destiny. He says he knows who he is and he knows what he wants. Now, he shoes everyone who Andrade is.

Humberto says he doesn’t like Andrade but Angel says he could help them out. Santos says to let bygones be bygones and think about things.

We take a look back at the quarterfinals matches from last week’s Smackdown.

Paul says Solo knows that Tanga Loa is not here because they couldn’t get him across the border. Paul says he can’t get people to clear customs. These are dangerous people you are recruiting into the Bloodline. Solo says he knows. Paul says that is why they haven’t been brought in previously. Paul says until Roman comes back and Solo says he is in charge until Roman comes back and he tells Paul to fix whatever problems there are.

Tama stares at Paul and Tama says he was recruited because he is dangerous. A new king comes back to the Bloodline, by orders of the Tribal Chief.

We see Gunther sitting in CROWD to see who his opponent will be tomorrow night.

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill will be defending the Women’s Tag Titles against Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell on the Kickoff Show tomorrow, starting at 11 AM.

Match Number Four: Randy Orton versus Tama Tonga (with Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa) in a King of the Ring Tournament Semifinal Match

Tama punches Orton and backs him into the corner. Tama with forearms and head butts. Orton with a kick and a fallaway slam. Orton sends Tama shoulder first into the ring post and he does it again. Orton sends Tama into a third ring post shoulder first. Orton with a European uppercut and a second one. Orton with more European uppercuts. Orton goes to the turnbuckles to punch Tama. Orton sends Tama to the floor. Orton follows and he sends Tama into the announce table and he tries for a back drop driver onto the announce table but Tama lands on his feet and he clips Orton and sends him into the ring steps.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Tama continues to work on the leg. Tama goes for a frog splash to the leg but Orton moves. Orton sets for the IEDDT but Tama gets into the ring and he gives Orton a single leg sweep and a leg drop to the injured leg. Tama with crossfaces. Tama with a sleeper. Orton tries to escape but Tama uses his weight to keep Orton on his knees. Orton gets Tama on his back and he backs Tama into the corner but Tama holds on. Orton is able to get out of the hold. Tama returns to the sleeper. Orton with a back drop to get out of the hold. Orton with two clotheslines and he ducks Tama on a clothesline attempt and he hits a power slam.

Orton sends Tama to the apron for the IEDDT and Tama sends Orton over the top rope to the floor. Orton with a thumb to the eyes and a back drop driver onto the announce table. Randy sees a second table so it can’t be left out of the party. They return to the ring. Orton pushes Tama away and Tama runs into a front face lock. Orton with an IEDDT and then he looks around and twists to the mat. Orton with the RKO push ups. Solo throws off hi jacket and he gets on the apron. Tama escapes an RKO and Orton punches Solo. Tama with a rollup for a near fall. Randy with an RKO for the three count.

Winner: Randy Orton (advances to Finals)

After the match, Orton and Gunther stare down each other.

Solo hits Randy with a Samoan Spike and he kicks Orton.

Kevin Owens comes out and he attacks Solo and tries for a stunner but Solo is able to escape the ring.

We go to credits.

