Spoiler: New Title Bout Set For WWE King And Queen Of The Ring In Saudi Arabia

A new title match has been announced for WWE’s return to Saudi Arabia.

On Friday, WWE taped the WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 “go-home” episode of Friday Night SmackDown from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

During the taping, it was announced that Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair will be defending their WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships against the team of Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell.

The match will take place as part of the “Countdown To WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024” pre-show leading into the premium live event.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the 5/25 PLE from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

* Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. WWE United States Champion Logan Paul

* WWE Women’s World Champion Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed – Triple Threat Match

* The finals of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments

* KOTR Finals will be GUNTHER vs. Randy Orton

* QOTR Finals will be Lyra Valkyria vs. Nia Jax

