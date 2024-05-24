Photo: Jordynne Grace Loses Piece Of Her Ear During 5/23 TNA iMPACT

Pro wrestling isn’t ballet.

TNA’s Knockouts Champion learned this first-hand on Thursday night.

Jordynne Grace suffered an injury during her title defense against Marti Belle on the 5/23 episode of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV.

The injury saw Grace have a small piece of her ear ripped off by Belle’s fishnets.

Belle’s partner in The Hex, Allysin Kay, would go on to attack Grace after the match in her return appearance.

After the show went off the air this week, all three spoke about the gnarly injury that the TNA Knockouts Champion suffered in digital exclusive promos.

EXCLUSIVE: @JordynneGrace suffered an ear injury following a brutal attack by HEX moments ago! #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/wFozriuErY — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 24, 2024

