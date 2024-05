– Dragon Lee announced his wife is pregnant with their 2nd child.

– Dominik Mysterio reveals that after WrestleMania 39 he was quietly invited to dinner with his family for a celebratory meal but ultimately turned down the request.

“I just beat the f–k out of him. I wasn’t going to dinner with him. So I had a street hot dog and spent the night in my hotel.”

(Interview w/SI)

