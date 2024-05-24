Matches For Next Week’s TNA iMPACT On AXS TV (5/30/2024)

The road to TNA Against All Odds 2024 continues next week.

During this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV, four big matches and two segments were announced for next week’s episode of the show.

On tap for the Thursday, May 30, 2024 episode of TNA iMPACT at 8/7c on AXS TV is Mike Santana vs. Steve Maclin, Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey, Eddie Edwards vs. Joe Hendry, as well as Jonathan Gresham vs. Sami Callihan.

Also scheduled for the show is Rich Swann & AJ Francis declaring their intentions and women’s wrestling legend Gail Kim sits down with Gisele Shaw.

Make sure to check back here on 5/30 for complete TNA iMPACT On AXS TV results.

