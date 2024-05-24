Cody Rhodes Talks More About What The Rock Gave Back To Him At Raw After WrestleMania

What did The Rock give back to Cody Rhodes on this year’s Raw After WrestleMania XL show?

We still don’t know.

However, we do know that The Rock mentioned to Cody never to break his heart again when putting it back in his hand, and we now know that Cody’s heart was broken as well.

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio to promote his WWE Universal Championship showdown against Logan Paul at the WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 premium live event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, “The American Nightmare” shed some more light on the situation.

When asked what he gifted The Rock that Rock gave back to him on the Raw After WrestleMania XL show, Cody responded, “It wasn’t a dollar. It was certainly more expensive than that.”

He continued, “I tried to make a positive overture, an olive branch, to the Rock and the Seven Bucks team because I have immense respect for what they’ve done. They set the table so that I could eat at it. He did not feel that was a positive overture and handed it back to me. I was pretty heart-stricken at the fact that it came back to me.”

Check out the complete interview at Simplecast.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

