5/22/24 AEW Dynamite Viewership

The viewership numbers for the May 22nd episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS have been released and this will certainly lead to a lot of discussions among fans once again.

According to Wrestlenomics, the May 22nd edition of AEW Dynamite drew 713,000 viewers and achieved rating of 0.24 in the coveted 18-49 demographic. This is an increase from last week’s show, which got 672,000 viewers and a demo rating of 0.23 as well.

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite was the go-home edition of the show ahead of the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view and saw Darby Allin return with flamethrower at the end of the show. Will Ospreay also got batted by Roderick Strong, further intensifying their upcoming AEW International Championship match and more.

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

