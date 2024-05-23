WWE’s The Bump going on hiatus

May 23, 2024 - by James Walsh

Wrestle Votes is reporting that after today’s new episode of the weekly WWE series, the show will be taking a hiatus.

According to the report, after today’s show, WWE’s The Bump will be off for the next five weeks.

The show will reportedly move to the new WWE Headquarters starting on July 3, 2024.

