Winners of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments earn championship matches at SummerSlam

Triple H announced winners of the King & Queen of The Ring will receive World title shots.

The winners will get Championship matches at SummerSlam in Cleveland on August 3…

The stakes just got even higher. The winners of this Saturday’s King and Queen of the Ring Tournament Finals will each secure a championship opportunity at #SummerSlam. #WWEKingAndQueen pic.twitter.com/Ts1FZSGU8G — Triple H (@TripleH) May 23, 2024

