Winners of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments earn championship matches at SummerSlam

May 23, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Triple H announced winners of the King & Queen of The Ring will receive World title shots.

The winners will get Championship matches at SummerSlam in Cleveland on August 3…

