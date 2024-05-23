Tony Khan talks Double or Nothing, Mark Henry, being an on-screen character, more

News and notes from today’s AEW Double or Nothing conference call….

– Asked about the NBA media rights and how it affects the WBD rights talks with AEW, Tony Khan puts over David Zaslav and how good he’s been to AEW. He said while wrestling is so granular with data points, adding Collision has been a big positive for them. He isn’t sure what’s happening with other sports, but that Zaslav will still have a strong lineup of sports if it doesn’t work with the NBA.

– Asked about running MGM Grand Garden Arena vs. T-Mobile Arena this weekend in Las Vegas, Khan said the decision was about sentimentality and where they launched five years ago.

– Asked about the report on Mark Henry’s impending contract expiration, Khan says they have to look at that internally but really likes him as a media personality and has a lot of respect for him as a wrestler.

– Khan says DAZN is also a PPV provider for Double or Nothing which is new.

– Asked about being an on-screen character, Khan says he has really tried to limit his appearances on TV which is how it should be. He wants focus of the shows to be on the wrestlers & wrestling even with the current Elite storyline. He was the only one who could lift the ban on Darby Allin last night, hence his very brief appearance.

source: @wrestlingobserver

