TNA, IMPACT REPORT, 5/23/24

Join us for ongoing results from TNA Wrestling. Coverage begins at 830pm. Tom Hannifan and Mathew Rewholdt are on the call. The show starts with a highlight package from last weeks show. Tonight’s episode hails from Cincinnati, Ohio.

Match 1. World Tag Team Champions, The System (Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers with Alisha Edwards) VS Broken Matt Hardy and Ryan Nemeth NON TITLE MATCH

Eddie is mauled by Matt Hardy from the onset. He drops an elbow on Eddie from the second rope, before tagging out. Ryan lands a dropkick, but is distracted by Alisha. Myers tags in and takes him out, knocking Ryan to the floor. Eddie ends up back in the ring and locks on a rear chin lock. Myers tags in again and locks on a sleeper. Nemeth punches free, but is clipped by Myers off the ropes. Eddie tags in and goes to a ground and pound based offense. Myers gets a two count off a suplex. Nemeth lands a DDT on Eddie. Myers and Hardy Eddie end up in the ring. He double DDTs them both. The double teams eventually gets the best of Hardy, but he still crotches Myers. Nemeth lands a crossbody and get the pin.

Winners, Ryan Nemeth and Matt Hardy

World Champion, Moose enters and spears Hardy. They set up a folding chair around Ryan’s head. Out of nowhere, Nic Nemeth enters to save his brother. Hardy and the Nemeth brothers stand tall.

Ace Austin and Chris Bey have an uneasy interview backstage. Ace challenges his partner to a match, thinking a match will get the trouble worked out between the two.

Santino Marella catches up with the Nemeth Brothers and Hardy backstage. The Nemeth Brothers will face The System for the belts. Matt Hardy challenges Moose at Against All Odds.

Match 2. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz) VS Sinner and Saint (TRAVIS WILLIAMS & JUDAS ICARUS)

Wentz and Williams start the match. Neither can’t gain any advantage so Judas tags in and they double Trey. This new English team move very quickly and remind me of the Motor City Machine Guns with their rapid fire tandem offense. Miguel and Judas end up in the ring and Judas punts him. He cutters Trey next into a Williams suplex. Wentz interferes and superkicks and stomps Williams and it is over.

Winners, The Rascalz

Steve Maclin attacks The Rascalz again after the match. He stands tall after spearing them both. Maclin cuts a promo backstage, calling out Mike Santana. Santana walks up and they set up a rematch next week.

Back from break, Frankie Kazarian is shown screaming the ring announcer. Kaz grabs the mic and calls himself the King and he says he is leaving.

Cody Deaner comes out to address the crowd about being attacked by his cousin, Jake Something. He calls Jake out to the ring. Cody tells Jake he deserved the beating he got last week. Cody says he wants to fight with him. He then asks the people if they want the see them make up. Cody asks for a handshake. Jake hesitates and The Good Hands walk out. John Skyler is is barking at Something. Jason Hotch watches on. Jake levels Skyler. The cousins then clear the ring. Santino heads out. He sets up a match a KFC Match. Kentucky Fight Club match… ok

Match 3. KFC Match. The Good Hands (Jason Hotch and John Skyler) VS Cody Deaner and Jake Something,

Deaner and Jason start the match. Deaner works the arm, and drives his knee into Hotch’s shoulder repeatedly. Jake tags in reluctantly. He clubs Hotch. Skyler refuses to tag in. He wants none of Something. Jake tags in Deaner, who gets his eyes racked, but Deaner just lands punches and kicks in return. Skyler blind tags in and hits Deaner from behind. Skyler snap mares Deaner and corkscrew elbows Cody. Hotch tags in and places Deaner in the tree of woe. The Good Hands distract Jake and double Deaner. The Good Hands make a few tags, pounding on Cody and keeping him in their corner. Deaner tries to tag, but gets suplexed. Skyler delivers a Russian leg sweep. They go for a double, Deaner ducks it and tags in Jake. He destroys both the Hands with powerbombs and lariats. Hotch lands a superkick and Skyler spears him for a two count. Deaner takes out Hotch and feeds him to Something who lands the into the void.

Winners by pinfall, Cody Deaner and Jake Something

Jake and Deaner shake hands post match.

Jordynne Grace cuts a promo on Marti Belle, whom she will face tonight. We shift to The System who hype each other up to beat Matt Hardy and The Nemeth Brothers. Joe Hendry walks up and initiates challenging Moose. Eddie cuts him off and says he will face Joe.

Ash By Elegance is having surgery to her broken teeth. The Concierge brings out a mannequin to watch the match in her place.

Match 4. Knockouts World Champion, Jordynne Grace VS Marti Belle

This is a world title match. Belle is new to TNA. Grace tilt-a-whirl suplexes Belle to start the match. Belle kicks Grace in the mid section, and pulls her forward, faceplanting her in middle turnbuckle. She follows up with a sidewalk slam. Grace blocks a Russian, and the two trade big right hands. Grace delivers a death valley driver. She then goes for a muscle buster, Belle blocks it and punches Grace further Grace blocks hells Belles. Belle delivers the stroke for a two count. Grace blocks another hells Belles. Grace then lands a driver and it is over.

Winner and still Knockouts Champion, Jordynne Grace

