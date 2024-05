– Fightful reports that Natalya has been approached regarding a contract extension with WWE.

– 25 years ago today, we lost the great Owen Hart, as he tragically fell from the ceiling of the Kemper Arena in Kansas City, Missouri, making an entrance as the Blue Blazer at the WWF “Over The Edge” PPV on 5/23/99.

– Today would have been Bray Wyatt’s 37th Birthday.

