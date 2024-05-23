Matt Hardy to receive TNA title shot, more PPV matches announced

May 23, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

The TNA World Heavyweight Championship is on the line, when Moose defends against Matt Hardy at TNA “Against All Odds” on June 14th, in Cicero, Illinois.

Also announced…

