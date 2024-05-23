Matt Hardy to receive TNA title shot, more PPV matches announced

The TNA World Heavyweight Championship is on the line, when Moose defends against Matt Hardy at TNA “Against All Odds” on June 14th, in Cicero, Illinois.

BREAKING: @MATTHARDYBRAND will challenge @TheMooseNation for the TNA World Championship at #AgainstAllOdds on June 14! Don’t miss the action, streaming LIVE on TNA+ from Cicero Stadium in Chicago. Get tickets NOW: https://t.co/Qq97bN0z8H Get TNA+: https://t.co/bHnJUqj5Ej pic.twitter.com/QtrUz9I9Qt — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 24, 2024

Also announced…

BREAKING: @NicTNemeth and @ryrynemnem will challenge @TheEddieEdwards and @Myers_Wrestling for the TNA World Tag Team Championships at #AgainstAllOdds on June 14! Don’t miss the action, streaming LIVE on TNA+ from Cicero Stadium in Chicago. Get tickets NOW:… pic.twitter.com/gHANcR34ci — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 24, 2024

BREAKING: @trentseven will challenge @MustafaAli_X for the TNA X Division Championship at #AgainstAllOdds on June 14! Streaming LIVE on TNA+ from Cicero Stadium in Chicago. Get tickets NOW: https://t.co/g99denRUJo Get TNA+: https://t.co/bHnJUqjDtR pic.twitter.com/MoU347vHGK — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 24, 2024

