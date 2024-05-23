JR comments on a possible reunion with Jerry Lawler

Jim Ross believes he and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler can reunite in AEW.

The Hall of Famer was asked about a potential reunion with his iconic broadcast partner happening in AEW.

Ross was a guest on Busted Open Radio, and was asked about the chances of Lawler joining him at the commentary booth when AEW goes to Memphis.

Ross said, “I don’t think he wants to re-invest in a weekly schedule. I certainly don’t. I’m only doing pay-per-views now for Tony Khan and I’m very comfortable and happy with that… I’ve paid my dues and I’m happy with my schedule. I’m happy that Tony Khan is respectful enough to manage my schedule so I can live a little longer. I still get excited about it.”

Source: Busted Open Radio

