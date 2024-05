– Kenny Omega underwent surgery last week to help in the recovery from diverticulitis. (Fightful Select)

– Jim Ross took a trip to the ER in Norman, Oklahoma earlier today for shortness of breath. He provided an update this evening with this picture of him and his daughters.

Dad and his two Angels!

They truly love their Daddy.

pic.twitter.com/I9BrwxbC46 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) May 23, 2024

