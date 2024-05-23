Eddie Kingston has surgery, likely out for nearly a year

AEW star Eddie Kingston told PWInsider today that after his surgery is completed, he’s been advised it will likely be ten months before he’ll be able to return to the ring.

Kingston met with surgeons today and due to the nature of his injuries, will likely not go under the knife to repair his ACL and meniscus tears until this July, at the earliest.

Kingston relayed that he’s been advised that he’ll initially have to wait for his tibular fracture to heal and do some physical therapy before surgeons can then focus on his knee.

Kingston added: “Not mad. I don’t give a f***, it’s what happens when you wrestle. Just gotta get f**king better.”

