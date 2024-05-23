Casino gauntlet match to determine next number one contender for AEW World title

May 23, 2024 - by Colin Vassallo

The next number one contender for the AEW World title will be decided on the May 29 episode of Dynamite live from the KIA Forum in Inglewood, California in a casino gauntlet match.

This show is the post-Double or Nothing episode and the winner of the match will get his shot at the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view on Sunday, June 30 at the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York.

No participants have been revealed yet for this match. AEW held this type of match a month ago on Dynamite where the winner became the number one contender for the AEW International title. Will Ospreay ended up winning the match.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Vivian Vachon

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal