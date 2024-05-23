Casino gauntlet match to determine next number one contender for AEW World title
The next number one contender for the AEW World title will be decided on the May 29 episode of Dynamite live from the KIA Forum in Inglewood, California in a casino gauntlet match.
This show is the post-Double or Nothing episode and the winner of the match will get his shot at the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view on Sunday, June 30 at the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York.
No participants have been revealed yet for this match. AEW held this type of match a month ago on Dynamite where the winner became the number one contender for the AEW International title. Will Ospreay ended up winning the match.
#AEWDynamite WEDNESDAY 05/29!@thekiaforum | Los Angeles, CA
LIVE 8pm ET/7pm CT | @TBSNetwork
Forbidden Door Casino Gauntlet
Wrestlers from all over the world will roll the dice for a chance to face the #AEW World Champion at #AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor! pic.twitter.com/1zC8fAKTug
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 23, 2024