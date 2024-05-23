Big E to guest star on a new comedy

Big E will be guest star on Peacocks’s new comedy “Laid”

It was announced today,rounding out the “Laid” cast with 8 final guest stars, which includes Big E. “Laid” is based on a woman who finds out her “former” lovers are dying, and she must go back in time to confront her past & let go!? Laid is written by and executive produced by Nahnatchka Khan and Sally Bradford McKenna . Also,excutive producing are John Davis and John Fox for Davis Entertainment.

Source: Deadline

