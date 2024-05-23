Backstage reaction to Sonya’s WWE return, Henry on a new Nation of Domination

– On this week’s episode of Raw, Sonya Deville make her return to WWE after spending 9 months away with injury. According to a report from Fightful Select, Deville’s return was pleasant surprise to some within WWE as she wasn’t expected back until mid-Summer.

– Mark Henry was asked who would be in his new Nation of Domination & named Powerhouse Hobbs, Omos, Melo, Bobby Lashley & Velveteen Dream… :

“Number one draft pick, (Powerhouse) Hobbs, and then number two, Omos, and then I would go Carmelo Hayes and as much as I love Trick Williams, I think that Trick is — he’s too liked. I want people that people don’t like. I want Bobby Lashley. I want people that you just don’t like ‘em.

And there’s a lot of young guys that I think could hold up. But, my wildcard would probably be Velveteen Dream, would be Patrick (Clark). I think it’s time for his second chance. A lot of people in the world of wrestling love the talent. We’re in a cancel culture that is justified as so. We need a cancel culture.

But, at some point, you gotta have grace and forgiveness and you gotta see if that person is gonna bury themselves again because habitual line steppers, that’s exactly who they are. Once they get that second chance and they’re out, I ain’t cosigning for you no more. But, everybody needs their second chance.”

(K & S WrestleFest)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

