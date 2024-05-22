WWE’s current plan for Giulia

Giulia is expected to lead the next class of talent to report to the WWE Performance Center, which is also expected to include names from the recent Australia tryouts.

Regarding her presentation, it has been stressed that Giulia was signed for ‘who she is’, and that WWE will not look to fix something that isn’t broken.

They are currently targeting a match between Giulia and Roxanne for the NXT Women’s Championship at Heatwave.

Plans could possibly change if she has not healed from her injury/Marigold obligations

