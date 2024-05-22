WWE Superstars and crew off to Saudi Arabia for two televised events

WWE Superstars hopped on a plane to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia after Raw to prepare for this weekend’s Smackdown and King and Queen of the Ring premium live event. The Smackdown broadcast is the first one to be held in Saudi Arabia and will air live in some European countries.

During their time in Saudi Arabia, WWE Superstars will also participate in some community relations events with the locals, footage which will surely make it on the broadcasts.

WWE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are also rumored to announce an enhanced deal to their existing 10-year contract where a push is made to bring one of the big five premium live events to the country in the next year or two.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

