Updates on Dominik Mysterio, Giulia, and Jim Ross

May 22, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Despite recently suffering a wrist fracture, WWE are hopeful that Japanese star Giulia will still be able to make her debut at NXT Heatwave which takes place on July 7th.

– While speaking on The Masked Man Show, Dominik Mysterio provided an update on his injury and also gave a timeframe for his return. He said “Arm’s good, arm’s healing up good. I had a slight tear in my Tommy John ligament, which was kind of like a freak accident in the wrestling world because it’s a baseball injury. But, yeah, about 6-8 weeks. I’ve been doing two times a week for rehab. So I’m just trying to get healthy and trying to get back out there to help The Judgment Day so they can physically start hurting again”.

Jim Ross (via Busted Open Radio) states that AEW’s challenge right now is creating new stars.

“Somebody on that brand has got to get hot and that’s gonna be I think what they need now is somebody’s got to get hot.”

