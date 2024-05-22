Updates on Dominik Mysterio, Giulia, and Jim Ross

– Despite recently suffering a wrist fracture, WWE are hopeful that Japanese star Giulia will still be able to make her debut at NXT Heatwave which takes place on July 7th.

– While speaking on The Masked Man Show, Dominik Mysterio provided an update on his injury and also gave a timeframe for his return. He said “Arm’s good, arm’s healing up good. I had a slight tear in my Tommy John ligament, which was kind of like a freak accident in the wrestling world because it’s a baseball injury. But, yeah, about 6-8 weeks. I’ve been doing two times a week for rehab. So I’m just trying to get healthy and trying to get back out there to help The Judgment Day so they can physically start hurting again”.

– Jim Ross (via Busted Open Radio) states that AEW’s challenge right now is creating new stars.

“Somebody on that brand has got to get hot and that’s gonna be I think what they need now is somebody’s got to get hot.”

