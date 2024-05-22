SummerSlam 2024 already at over 45,000 tickets sold

SummerSlam 2024 at the Cleveland Browns Stadium is currently at over 45,000 tickets sold according to the first figures released by ticket tracking service @WrestleTix.

The stadium, which holds over 67,000 fans in a football setting, is currently set up for 52,700 seats, with the south section of the stadium closed apart from a few in the 100 level area.

SummerSlam last year in Detroit at Ford Field drew just over 51,000 fans so this year’s show is highly likely going to surpass that number.

This will be WWE’s first-ever event at the Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

