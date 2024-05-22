Shelton Benjamin: “If they ask me to, I would definitely go back”

May 22, 2024 - by James Walsh

During an interview with Daily Star, Shelton Benjamin reflected on both of his runs with the company…

“Putting both runs together I feel like I’ve had a phenomenal career… I am grateful for the time I had there, I’m grateful for the career that I have, I’m grateful that I created a lot of memories for people that hopefully they’ll be talking about for years to come but I still feel like there’s unfinished business there.

I haven’t had a one-on-one opportunity at a world heavyweight title so even the opportunity to compete for that title in a singles match is something I feel like I should have had. I should have had a few and of course I still want a World’s Championship. To me is that’s why you’re in the business – you want to be the best want to be at the top.

I’ve read so many different rumors where people are giving their opinion or thoughts about me. I don’t always address it. The one that really bugs me is people say I was happy to just be a guy in the back, I was happy to just be on the roster and all this other stuff and I’m like, get your sensor button ready because ‘bullsh*t!’ I’ve never been complacent as far as wanting to be the top guy.

If they ask me to, I would definitely go back. I think you would be a fool not to.”

