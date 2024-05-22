NXT Women’s North American title ladder match gets two more participants

The NXT Women’s North American title ladder mach at Battleground has two more participants, with now four of the six announced.

Fallon Henley and Jaida Parker advanced to the match after they each won their qualifying round during yesterday’s NXT on USA Network. Henley beat Thea Hail and then Parker defeated Brinley Reece.

The two join Sol Ruca and Lash Legend in the ladder match with the remaining two participants to be revealed next week after two more qualifying matches between Michin and Tatum Paxley and Kelani Jordan and Wren Sinclair.

