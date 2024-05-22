Notes on Cody Rhodes, Sting, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows

– Cody Rhodes still visits the Nightmare Factory training school once a week even after becoming Undisputed WWE Champion, according to former NXT star Bodhi Hayward. (Piers Austin podcast)

– Sean Ross Sapp confirmed that Sting’s son Steven is training to embark on a wrestling career, diligently to emulate his dad’s success in the ring.

– Karl Anderson feels The OC will retire in WWE.

“I romantically love Japan. I have to go back to Japan, I will go back to Japan. I miss Japan, badly. [But] I do see ourselves retiring in WWE, I see us as full brother WWE guys until the end.”

Luke Gallows added, “My answer is that we’re never going to retire. It doesn’t matter where. We’re going to go back to Japan lots. It’ll be fun. We have no thoughts of retiring. Not even an inkling.” (Talk ‘N Shop)

