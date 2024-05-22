Khan believes social media makes for healthy competition between wrestling companies

AEW President Jim Ross believes social media makes for healthy competition between wrestling companies.

During an appearance on The Rocker Morning Show on WRKR 107.7 today, the AEW president was asked about AEW and #WWE taking shots at each other similar to what WCW and WWE did during the Monday Night War.

Khan said the Following:

“In the 90s, certainly, I do think a lot of that helped fuel the wrestling economy but it was a very different time. Things weren’t all online, everybody wasn’t online all the time. It was a very different time for wrestling and a different time to be a sports fan, I think. And it’s changed for sports but I think that those rivalries and those debates in sports are pretty healthy and I think for wrestling too, for better or for worse, it’s a big part of wrestling fandom now. It definitely is a way that people keep up on the shows and watch the shows and for me, I’m a big, big fan of that. I love promoting the shows online and I know that our wrestlers are really engaged socially and it makes for healthy competition, I think.”

While wearing a neck brace and selling the TK Driver he received at the hands of the Young Bucks recently, Khan also called WWE, “The Harvey Weinstein of Pro Wrestling.” & “really evil juggernaut.”

Khan would later tell TMZ that his comments “got tons of coverage for AEW.”

