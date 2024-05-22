Drew McIntyre and Jey Uso notes

– Drew McIntyre on signing a new deal with WWE:

“This is an exciting time in my life and my career. As you mentioned just re-signing with WWE and watching where the company is and where we’re going, I just had to be part of it.

And personally, things are looking great and I’m very excited to be getting back home to Scotland. Not just for the first ever Scottish PLE with Clash at the Castle, but again to see everybody back home because that’s so important to me these days”

(PWInsider)

– Jey Uso reveals Bray Wyatt’s wife JoJo texted him after his entrance with the Fireflies at WWE Backlash:

“I think the most I was validated was his wife, JoJo, Bray Wyatt’s wife, had text me and just said how much she was emotional watching me. She saw clips of it, and that let me know right there – alright Imma keep it. I hope it sticks with me man. I never asked for it. They did it and I just wanna keep it with me now.”

(Battleground podcast)

