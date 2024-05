Fit Finlay welcomes his son’s newborn Axel Ronan Finlay into the world. NJPW star David Finlay is now a father!

.The day after ⁦@THEdavidfinlay⁩ ‘s Birthday on 5-16, this little guy was born, 5-17, Axel Ronan Finlay. A possible 5th Generation Wrestler‍♀️. Congratulations Ana & David, new Parents!

Love you 3 pic.twitter.com/Fc3BhnZcxQ — Fit Finlay (@ringfox1) May 22, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email