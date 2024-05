Brandi Rhodes had been diagnosed with Stage 4 endometriosis…

3 years of pain with no answers. @MaryseMizanin 's story encouraged me to press on. Many appts later, we found the answer. Stage 4 endometriosis. Successful surgery today. Ladies, listen to your bodies. We don't have to live with pain. Advocate for yourself. Finally on the road… pic.twitter.com/oQwoLVMz0Y

