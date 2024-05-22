5/22/24 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The opening credits roll. Don Callis, Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Bakersfield, California.

Match 1 – Tag Team Match

Orange Cassidy and Will Ospreay vs. Roderick Strong and Trent Beretta (w/Matt Taven and Mike Bennett)

Ospreay and Strong start the match, and then Cassidy and Beretta immediately start brawling on the floor. Strong takes advantage in the ring, but Ospreay dodges a clothesline and drops Strong with a hurricanrana. Ospreay drops Beretta with a dive over the ropes, and Cassidy follows it up with a cross-body to Strong in the ring. Ospreay comes back and takes Strong down for a two count, but then Bennett and Taven distract him and allow Strong to deliver a back-breaker. Beretta tags in and delivers shots to Ospreay in the corner, but Ospreay comes back with a jaw-breaker before Strong tags back in. Strong stomps on Ospreay and follows with chops in the corner. Ospreay comes back with a few quick shots, but Strong delivers a dropkick for a two count. Strong applies a rear choke, but Ospreay gets free with body shots and drops Strong with a back-body drop.

Cassidy tags in and delivers a shot to Beretta. Cassidy slams Strong’s head into the turnbuckles and goes up top, but Beretta comes back and trips him up. Strong delivers a gut-buster across the top turnbuckle, and then Beretta goes for a piledriver on the ring steps. Ospreay breaks it up and slams Beretta into the barricade. Strong dives onto Ospreay, and then delivers a back-breaker to Cassidy on the apron. Beretta drops Cassidy with a Spear on the outside as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cassidy drops Strong with a dropkick, and then Ospreay and Beretta tag in. Ospreay drops Beretta with an elbow strike, and then takes both Beretta and Strong down with an overhead kick. Ospreay goes for the cover, but Beretta kicks out at two. Beretta comes back with a half-and-half suplex and tags Strong back in. Strong goes after Ospreay, but Ospreay counters with a roll-up for a two count. Strong comes back with a running elbow strike, and then slams Ospreay down for a two count. Ospreay ducks a running knee and delivers a kick to Strong before tagging Cassidy in. Ospreay slams Strong down and follows with the Skytwister Press. Cassidy delivers an elbow drop and goes for the cover, but Strong kicks out. Cassidy goes for the Orange Punch, but Beretta grabs his ankle to stop him. Cassidy and Strong exchange kicks in the corner, and then Ospreay and Beretta climb up as well.

Cassidy drops Beretta with a diving DDT, and then Ospreay delivers an enzuigiri to Strong. Cassidy drops Strong with a DDT and goes for the cover, but Beretta shoves Ospreay into the pin to break it up. Beretta tries to take the turnbuckle pad off, but the referee stops him and Cassidy delivers a superkick. Strong goes for the End of Heartache on Cassidy, but Callis grabs Cassidy’s foot to block it. Cassidy delivers Stundog Millionaire to Beretta, and then Ospreay drops Beretta with the Os-Cutter. Ospreay takes Bennett and Taven down with a dive over the top, and then Wardlow attacks Ospreay from behind. Beretta drops Cassidy with a running knee strike, and then Strong delivers End of Heartache for the pin fall.

Winners: Roderick Strong and Trent Beretta

-After the match, Beretta beats down Cassidy on the outside, and then the Undisputed Kingdom attack Ospreay in the ring. Ospreay gets dropped with a shot from the AEW International title belt, and then Beretta backs Callis away. Beretta attacks Cassidy again, as Ospreay has been busted open in the ring. Beretta chokes Cassidy out, and then Strong delivers End of Heartache to Ospreay.

The Young Bucks are backstage and talk about Darby Allin. Nicholas says Allin is barred from the arena this week because of his unprovoked attack on them last week. Matthew hands a picture of Allin to the security guys and tells them to not let him in the building. Sonjay Dutt walks up and says he admires what they are doing and says Satnam Singh is going to beat Bryan Danielson tonight to complete the beat down of Danielson’s team for Anarchy in the Arena. The Bucks tell Dutt to tell Singh to hurt Danielson, and Dutt says Singh will break him like a pencil.

The Unified World Trios Champions, The Bang Bang Gang, make their way to the ring. White talks about PAC and says he made a few mistakes. White says PAC didn’t run when he saw them, stuck his nose in their business a few weeks ago, and questioned them. PAC appears on the screen and says they have warmed him up a bit, and admits that he did provoke them. PAC says three-on-one isn’t exactly fair, and then introduces his partners, The Lucha Brothers. Death Triangle charge the ring and all six men brawl. Death Triangle clear the ring of the Bang Bang Gang, and PAC grabs a microphone. PAC challenges them to a title match at Double or Nothing, and says we’ll find out if the Bang Bang Gang are as hard as they say.

Chris Jericho, who is with Big Bill, joins the commentary team for the next match.

Match 2 – #1 Contender’s (FTW Championship) Three-Way Eliminator Match

Bryan Keith vs. Hook vs. Katsuyori Shibata

Shibata delivers chops to Hook and Keith, and then Hook delivers shots to Keith in the corner. Hook and Shibata get in each other’s face, and then Keith shoves Hook into Shibata to send Shibata to the floor. Hook delivers a few shots to Keith and goes for Redrum, but Shibata comes back in and breaks it up. Hook and Shibata exchange suplexes, and then Keith joins in as well as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Keith slams Hook down and goes for the cover, but Shibata breaks it up. Shibata delivers a kick to Keith in the corner and delivers a shot to Hook across the ring. Shibata throws Keith across the ring and goes for the cover, but Keith kicks out and Hook comes back. Hook takes Shibata down and locks Keith in Redrum, but Keith backs him into the corner. Keith slams Hook down, but Shibata delivers a PK to him. Shibata follows with a neck-breaker, and locks in the Figure Four with a heel hook. Hook comes back in and locks Keith in Redrum, and Keith taps out to both holds.

Winners: Hook and Katsuyori Shibata

-After the match, Jericho says his job at Double or Nothing is a little harder now, but he is proud of Hook and Shibata for everything they’ve learned in the Jericho Vortex. Jericho says the match will be contested under For The World rules, and then says he isn’t going to lose to anybody ever.

The video package for the feud between Willow Nightingale and Mercedes Mone airs. Nightingale will defend the AEW TBS Championship against Mone at Double or Nothing.

The Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada air a promo video for their Reebok shoes, and then the video package for the match between Jon Moxley and Konosuke Takeshita airs.

Match 3 – Singles Match

Konosuke Takeshita (w/Don Callis) vs. Matt Sydal

Takeshita stomps Sydal down and gouges his face. Takeshita delivers a brain buster and kicks him a few times on the mat. Sydal comes back with a hurricanrana and follows with a low dropkick and a DDT. Sydal comes off the top, but Takeshita dodges him and delivers a Blue Thunder Bomb. Takeshita delivers an elbow strike and pins him with one hand on his chest.

Winner: Konosuke Takeshita

-After the match, Takeshita pulls Sydal to his feet and throws him back down with a release German suplex. Takeshita stomps on Sydal and chokes him against the ropes, but Jon Moxley comes to the ring. Moxley drops Takeshita with a shot with a microphone, and then tells him that he will see him at Double or Nothing.

The Bucks are backstage again and pass out more pictures of Allin. They say, again, that he is banned from the arena, and then walk up on Swerve Strickland. They ask him if he has seen him, and he crumples the paper up and says he hasn’t. Strickland says to hit his music and walks away, and the Bucks tell the sound guys to hit his music.

Match 4 – Singles Match

Nick Wayne vs. Swerve Strickland

Wayne ducks out of the ring, but gets back in as Strickland follows him out. Strickland catches up to Wayne and delivers a few shots before slamming him into the barricade. Strickland takes off his belt and hits Wayne with it a few times, and then tries to slams his head into the steel of the turnbuckle. Wayne blocks it and delivers a back elbow, but Strickland gets Wayne back into the ring and takes him down. Wayne comes back and slams Strickland into the turnbuckle steel, and then kicks him in the face on the floor. Wayne goes for a moonsault, but Strickland catches him. Wayne counters back with a DDT on the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Strickland delivers a shot to Wayne, but Wayne comes back with a knee strike to the head and sends Strickland to the outside. Strickland comes back and slams Wayne onto the apron and then follows with the Swerve Stomp on the floor. Strickland gets Wayne back into the ring and goes for the Swerve Stomp again, but Wayne gets his feet up and gets a few quick two counts, including one with his feet on the ropes. Wayne delivers a Code Red for another two count and goes for the House Call, but Strickland blocks it and delivers a back-breaker. Strickland slams Wayne down and follows with the House Call for the pin fall.

Winner: Swerve Strickland

-After the match, Killswitch attacks Strickland from behind. Killswitch chokes Strickland in the corner as Christian Cage and Mother Wayne check on Nick in the ring. Strickland delivers a low-blow to Killswitch and tosses him to the floor. Cage escapes the ring and Strickland starts chasing him. Strickland delivers a kick to Killswitch and chases Cage backstage. Cage steals a car and tries to leave, but Prince Nana blocks his way with another car. Strickland drags Cage out of the car and slams him into a truck trailer and the car. Strickland delivers shots to Cage, but Cage comes back with an elbow strike and gets on top of the car. Strickland follows Cage and they exchange shots on top of the car. Strickland drops Cage with a DDT and Nana hands him a chair. Strickland sets up for a con-chair-to, but Cage dodges it and runs away.

Match 5 – Singles Match

Kyle O’Reilly vs. Malakai Black

They both go for low kicks, but Black backs O’Reilly into the ropes. They have a clean break and go for low kicks again. O’Reilly applies a double wrist-lock, but Black escapes and they exchange quick kicks and elbow strikes. Black drops O’Reilly with a knee strike and takes him down for a one count. Black delivers another shot and comes off the ropes, but O’Reilly takes his legs out. Black comes back with a low sweep and follows with a few low kicks. Black delivers a knee strike that sends O’Reilly to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Black kicks O’Reilly into the ropes and follows with a back elbow. O’Reilly comes back with a knee to the head, and then follows with more knee strikes and takes Black down. O’Reilly delivers an elbow strike in the corner and works over Black’s arm. O’Reilly delivers a German suplex and kicks Black in the head. O’Reilly delivers an elbow strike and goes for the cover, but Black kicks out. O’Reilly kicks Black a few times, and then Black comes back as they exchange elbow strikes. O’Reilly gains the advantage with shots on the mat, and then applies an ankle lock. Black comes back with an elbow strike and a knee strike, and then follows with a brain buster for a two count. O’Reilly comes back and they exchange shots and kicks, and then Black delivers The End for the pin fall.

Winner: Malakai Black

-After the match, red lights come on in the arena, and then Black is given a blood bath. Adam Copeland appears on the screen and laughs at Black before telling him that he will see him soon.

The video package for the upcoming Anarchy in the Arena Match airs.

Footage of what happened between Serena Deeb and Toni Storm from this past Saturday’s Collision airs, in which Storm performed a striptease behind Deeb’s dojo flag.

Match 6 – Tag Team Match

Harley Cameron and Saraya (w/Zak Knight) vs. Mariah May and Toni Storm (w/Luther)

Cameron and May start the match, and Cameron applies a side-headlock. May sends her off the ropes, but Cameron kicks her in the midsection. May comes back and sends Cameron to the apron, but Cameron comes back with a quick shot and gets back into the ring. May comes back with a shot and follows with a dropkick. May slams Cameron down, but Cameron gets away and tags in Saraya. Saraya backs into the ropes and tells May to tag in Storm, which she does. Saraya and Storm exchange elbow strikes, and then Saraya follows with a kick to the midsection. Storm comes back with a Thesz Press and follows with right hands before tagging May back in. Storm slams May onto Saraya and May goes for the cover, but Saraya kicks out. Storm tags back in and May tries to slam her, but Storm slams May onto Saraya again instead. Storm follows with an elbow drop and goes for the cover, but Saraya kicks out again.May tags back in and delivers more shots to Saraya, but Cameron attacks her from behind and slams her head into the mat repeatedly as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cameron and May exchange shots. May gains the advantage and beats Cameron down with elbow strikes. Cameron comes back with a jaw-breaker, but Saraya and Storm both tag in. Storm beats Cameron into the corner and delivers a Backstabber. Storm delivers shots to Saraya, and then delivers a headbutt to Cameron. Storm sends Cameron into the corner, and then slams Saraya into Cameron. Storm delivers Sky High to Cameron and goes for the cover, but Saraya breaks it up. May comes back in and she and Storm put Saraya and Cameron up top. Cameron and Saraya counter out with powerbombs and go for covers, but May and Storm both kick out. Saraya stomps Storm down in the corner, as Cameron does the same to May. Storm and May come back and kiss Cameron and Saraya. Storm drops Saraya with Storm Zero, and May drops Cameron with Mayday. Storm delivers Storm Zero to Cameron and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Mariah May and Toni Storm

-After the match, Serena Deeb hits the ring and drops Luther with a shot with a steel chair. Deeb drops May with a shot in the midsection, and then delivers a headbutt to Storm. Deeb hits Storm in the head with a high-heeled show, and then locks in a half-crab submission with a chair set up over Storm.

The Bang Bang Gang are backstage and Jay White say they have the best brother tag team in the world, and then The Gunns challenge The Lucha Brothers to a match on Collision.

Bryan Danielson vs. Satnam Singh (w/Sonjay Dutt)

