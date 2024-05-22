5/20/24 WWE Raw Viewership

Monday Night Raw drew 1,733,000 viewers this week, an increase of 144,000 viewers from the prior week but this time with no NBA Playoffs as competition.

The first hour started with 1,778,000 viewers and then increased nicely to 1,811,000 viewers but the third hour dragged it down to 1,611,000 viewers.

The show was #2, #3, and #4 on the chart with 0.57, 0.56, and 0.55 rating in 18-49 for an average of 0.56, up 0.03 from last week. It was overall #2 on all of TV behind the NHL semi final on ESPN.

