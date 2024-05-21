WWE is headed back to the far east

WWE announced today on social media that they will be running three events in Japan on July 25th, July 26th, and July 27th. The event on the 25th will take place from Edion Arena Osaka, and the other two events will take place from Ryogoku Kokugikan.

At this time, Shinsuke Nakamura, IYO SKY, Bobby Lashley, Kairi Sane, Asuka, Drew McIntyre, and Undisputed Universal WWE Champion Cody Rhodes are being advertised.

This summer, WWE returns to Japan for the first time in five years! July 25: Edion Arena in Osaka, Japan

July 26 & 27: Ryoguko Arena in Tokyo, Japan ️ Tickets on sale June 1 via E-Plus, Lawson Ticket, Ticket Pia and Kyodo Tokyo.https://t.co/cIaGb5eQ5C — WWE (@WWE) May 21, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

