Video: Tay Melo training for her return to the ring

AEW star Tay Melo, who is married to Sammy Guevara, has not been in a wrestling match since March 11, 2023 and gave birth on November 28, 2023. In a post via Twitter/X this week, Tay wrote that she is training for a comeback…

“So happy to be able to be in the ring again. With a lot of patience I’ll get ready to be back, it’s a whole new body & I still feel so week inside.. I got frustrated a couple times, had to hold my tears and keep going. My body was my baby’s home for 40 weeks and now I’ll get stronger not just for me but for her too. It’s a long way to go but I’m closer than yesterday ❤️”

