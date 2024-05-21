Spoilers: NXT taping results for tonight

Trick Williams came out for a promo, but was attacked by Gallus. Je’Von Evans tried to make the save, but he was also taken out

Match 1: Dante Chen defeated Lexis King

Match 2: Jaida Parker defeated Brinley Reece to qualify for the NXT Women’s North American Title Ladder Match at NXT Battleground

Match 3: Fallon Henley defeated Thea Hail to qualify for the NXT Women’s North American Title Ladder Match at NXT Battleground

Joe Coffey replaced Ivar in the #1 Contenders Match

Match 4: Wes Lee vs Josh Briggs vs Joe Coffey in a Triple Threat Match ended in a Draw between Lee & Coffey

Oba Femi vs Wes Lee vs Joe Coffey in a Triple Threat Match for the NXT North American Title was announced for NXT Battleground

Match 5: Axiom & Nathan Frazer defeated Channing Stacks Lorenzo & Luca Crusifino to retain the NXT Tag Team Titles

Match 6: Nattie & Karmen Petrovic defeated Shayna Baszler & Lola Vice

After the match Shayna & Vice turned on each other and started fighting

Ava came out and announced Shayna vs Vice in an NXT Underground Match at NXT Battleground

source: The 434

