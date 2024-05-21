Sonya Deville returns on Raw after nine months out

Sonya Deville made her first appearance on WWE television since July 2023 last night on Raw in a backstage segment also involving Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark.

In the backstage segment, Deville tried to propose a deal for Baszler and Stark but Baszler cut her off and said they were not interested before she even could say a word. The three could be seen talking again in the background of another backstage segment.

Deville suffered a torn ACL while she and Chelsea Green were WWE Women’s Tag Team champions. She was eventually replaced by Piper Niven, who took her spot as champion with Green.

In her time off, Deville got married to fitness model Toni Cassano in New Jersey.

