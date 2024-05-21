Rhodes talks about the day he found out decision to put Rock vs. Roman at WrestleMania

Appearing as a guest on Busted Open Radio today to promote King and Queen of the Ring, Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes recounted how he found out that the company was going the route of Rock vs Roman on the day of the Royal Rumble.

Cody said that in the upcoming WrestleMania XL documentary that was delayed, the moment he found out about the change of plans were caught on camera.

“I had to leave that room head up and make sure no one knew what could possibly happen and probably one of the more difficult days I’ve ever had in the wrestling business,” Rhodes said, adding it was hard for him to complain knowing he was going to win the Royal Rumble again.

“It was such a high, such a low,” he said about the day.

Cody said leading up to WrestleMania, he just couldn’t catch a break when it came to ideal circumstances, with everything thrown against him, including his bus catching on fire, but was confident everything would eventually work out for the best.

“I was not gonna be presented with the ideal circumstances. I had given into that and conceded that before WrestleMania because I just had this feeling, even all the way back to the Royal Rumble. I had this feeling that it was gonna work out,” Cody said.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

