JR calls Khan the “Alpha Male” of AEW

Photo Credit: INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 01: (L-R) Jason Yu and President of All Elite Wrestling Tony Khan attend TBS’s AEW Dynamite Los Angeles Debut After Party at The Forum on June 01, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery)

During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross commented on the similarities between AEW President Tony Khan and Vince McMahon. JR said the following about Khan’s leadership…

“I’ve been really enjoying ‘Collision’ here lately, that team who writes that are doing a real good job and I know it’s spearheaded by Tony Khan, there’s no doubt who’s the alpha male in that company and that’s a good thing.

That’s how it was when I first went to WWE with Vince. He had his hand in everything, t-shirt designs, ticket prices, on sale dates, venues, everything, every single thing and because that’s what he wanted and he liked to be deeply involved.”

(quote: WrestlingInc.com)

