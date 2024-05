Giulia has suffered a right wrist fracture at the Marigold debut show and will be out of action indefinitely.

Giulia’s right wrist was injured in yesterday's inaugural match. Today, her doctor examined her and diagnosed her with a fracture. Unfortunately she will miss the Hana Kimura show on the 23rd, and upcoming shows for the time being. We apologize and thank you for understanding. pic.twitter.com/Gp8xYuuMNb

— Marigold Joshi (@Marigold_Joshi) May 21, 2024