First two King and Queen of the Ring finalists advance

Former NXT Women’s champion Lyra Valkyria and former Intercontinental champion Gunther are the first two finalists in the King and Queen of the Ring tournament.

The two successfully defeated Iyo Sky and Jey Uso respectively last night to punch their ticket to Jeddah for a chance to be crowned King and Queen of the Ring. They will face the winners of Bianca Belair vs Nia Jax and Tama Tonga vs Randy Orton, two semi final matches which will take place this Friday on Smackdown.

Valkyria went through Dakota Kai and Zoey Stark before last night’s semi final while Gunther beat Sheamus and Kofi Kingston on the way.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

